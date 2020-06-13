Birding Today: What caused yellow Northern Cardinal?

The territorial songbird, the Northern Cardinal that has interested more people in becoming active birders, is no longer “just a common bird.” Since February 2018 in Alabama, the first yellow cardinal was discovered in a backyard, yet not to be confused with the very rare Yellow Cardinal of the Southern Hemisphere. Its photograph quickly circled the entire nation.
In October 2019, in Port St. Lucie, Florida, another yellow male Northern Cardinal appeared at a private residence. Fast forward to January 2020, only 17 miles north of there, another yellow male shows up, which is now suspect that there may be more than one yellow bird in Florida, out of many thousands of birds that are the most common in the U.S., one that is a resident bird throughout the year.
Everyone knows the bell pepper, which begins as green. The longer it stays on the vine, its color changes from green to yellow, then orange, and finally to red, but that is normal due to luteins found in the vegetable.
What is causing this unusual coloring in male Northern Cardinals? This could be a genetic mutation called xanthochroism, or the lack of red pigments. The best that the organism can produce is yellow, but it may also be linked to the diet of an animal. This condition occurs in some parrots.
So why might there be two yellow Northern Cardinals in Florida? It is remotely plausible that a parent or both parents could be genetically predisposed to the condition with recessive genes. If a bird looks normal but carries a gene that may dominate after a certain number of generations, one yellow bird could be hatched out of every four in that parent’s generation.
Perhaps a parent enjoyed seeds or greens from high lutein carriers like nasturtium, marigold or any other fruits or vegetables that contain a great percentage of lutein.
Since the Middle Ages, bird fanciers had been known to experiment with the perfect combination to get a bright red canary from a wild canary and a Red Siskin. Part of that was genetic, but part of the equation that took over a century to discover was the fact that the orange canary needed that extra push of color through luteins.
Additionally, luteins can be found in egg yolk and animal fats. Many songbirds like our Yellow Warbler or Common Yellowthroat deposit lutein obtained from their diet into growing tissue to help color their feathering. This was indicated in Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology, Part B Biochemistry &Molecular Biology, and “Sold for a Song: The forest birds captured for their voices by Victoria Gill 123117 in BBC News.
Might the yellow Northern Cardinal possibly be another species that also uses lutein for this coloration through chicken feed mash or similar? It could also be another manipulation. This could be food for thought for a valuable scientific paper.
See https://www.debhirt.blospot.com for more recent birding photos.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
