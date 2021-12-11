Birding Today: Woodpeckers can suffer post-traumatic brain injuries

Humans cannot compare to the hammering specialty of a woodpecker that was made for such activity. Just as an example, we can handle the two or three G forces of a roller coaster, but anything over that usually results in fatalities for most, unless well trained to handle it with special equipment. However, anything can happen.
Woodpeckers are well constructed for their daily feats, which occur all day. Two strong legs, two toes each for balance in the front and back of the foot, a stiff tail, and they are made for the remarkable acceleration and deceleration of a fighter pilot when slamming that bill into a tree without disengaging from it by accident.
Its bill tip is kept sharp through constant regeneration and that thick, strong skull is made for tough work. The neck muscles work with the lower mandible, tongue and skull to channel those G forces to avoid direct contact with the brain.
The small brain is compact enough within the cranium than any other species, keeping the brain movement at minimum with just enough cerebrospinal fluid for cushioning effects. The inner cranial bones have a rough texture unlike humans and other avians, which also lessen movement after hammering upon trees.
The lower mandible cushions the force of the movement through the quadrate bone, reducing injury to the brain via the skull.
The cartilage, muscle, and bone structures called the hyoid apparatus attaches to the base of the tongue and passes through sheathing between muscles and skin from the throat, up the sides of the neck and behind and over the top of the skull, usually ending in the bird’s right nostril.
When the tongue feels the pecking, it is felt by the area cartilage and transferred to the hyoid, lessening the forces.
The nictitating membrane (third eyelid) moves over the eye prior to pecking like safety glasses, protecting the eyeball from splinters and movement.
There has been a lot of information in the news about sports injuries over the past decade and brain damage as a result of traumatic head movement within helmets and without head protection. Unfortunately, it cannot be studied in living victims, only through postmortem examination, though it has the power to change the victim’s personality and mood.
As well constructed that woodpeckers are via nature, how can they truly escape the effects of hammering on trees almost every day of their lives in some cases? Woodpecker brain tissue has been studied and though the damage was not extensive, many of them tested positive for traumatic brain injury that leads to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is what affects humans after both mild and serious head injury.
May this piece prompt more study in both human and avian victims. Perhaps delving deeper and longer will help humanity have better protections and change laws regulating sports and the right to know laws prior to involvement.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
