BIZ BEAT: Distillery turns to hand sanitizer production

BOYNTON — Cane Creek Distillery has turned out thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer since loosened regulations allowed them to begin producing it, said owner Steve Allen.
"The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau gave us some recipes to go by. They seen pretty quick ahead of time that there was going to be a need," Allen said. "They knew us small distilleries would step up and produce some. Without them doing what they done, it would’ve taken some of us a month or month and a half to get going."
Cane Creek Distillery has converted much of its operation to producing hand sanitizer, which has become a commodity amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The move has become a community effort, Allen said. While the distillery would only produce 200 gallons a week on its own, other producers have donated ingredients to galvanize production.
"We are still making some of our own whiskey and using it in the sanitizer," Allen said. "... I am able to source some grain neutral spirits, and that’s what has allowed us to mass produce as much as we have. Okie Shine, Morton Distillery, they're producing thousands of gallons a day, so without them, we could not do this."
In addition to selling the hand sanitizer, Allen has donated gallons of it to local first responders such as the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
"I think it's great," said MPD Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin. "The community has really stepped up to support us, and you don't always see that with law enforcement. They've really helped."
Trident Financial associate Michael Poindexter purchased a case from Allen on Wednesday afternoon. Poindexter said he was glad to see local businesses step up and change according to the circumstances.
"I think it's a good thing," Poindexter said. "I think it shows the diversification of American manufacturing — just changing your product and business to meet the demands of today's craziness."
The sanitizer is made primarily of 190 proof grain alcohol and 3 percent peroxide vegetable glycerine, Allen said.
"The government has gave us the recipe on how many milliliters of each and we go from there," he said.
Pivoting his business to sell out of his distillery has made for some long days, however, Allen said.
"We’ve been working 14-18 hour days," he said. "We don’t never get in the house before 12 or 1 o’clock in the morning."
Allen has been selling Cane Creek hand sanitizer directly from the distillery — something he can't do with his primary product, he said.
"My main hope out of all of this is that our state legislators will try to help us get some stuff pushed through that will allow us to sell out of our distilleries. The way laws are, a winery and a brewery can sell directly out the door," Allen said. "We’ve got to go through a distributor, and you can only go through one distributor. Until some laws are changed, it’s going to put probably two of the distilleries I know out of business by the end of the year. It’s not much to ask for the same rights as a winery and brewery."
In the meantime, Allen said he hopes people remember Cane Creek when the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
"Everybody’s needing some sanitizer. I hope they need some whiskey after this is done," Allen said.
