Two medical businesses have shuffled their locations, moving into new offices on Main Street. Good Shepherd Hospice has moved from its prior location at 1145 N. Main St. to 701 N. Main St. CREOKS Behavioral Health Services has moved from 433 W. Broadway to 1139 N. Main St.
• • •
Restaurants moving to curbside service may also be offering delivery options for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Runt's BBQ co-owner Kathey Pratt said her restaurant is prepared to begin delivery if their dining room is closed.
American Pie Wood-Fire Pizza floated the idea on their Facebook page to an enthusiastic response. Many restaurants, such as Colton's Steakhouse and Gino's, are keeping their dining rooms open for the time being.
If local businesses are to survive the crisis, they will require local support even if their dining rooms aren't open.
• • •
Electronics and toy store GameStop will close one of their Muskogee locations, according to a public release. The store's Arrowhead Mall outlet will shut down March 29.
"We appreciate all the friendships and memories that have been created in our store over the past decades," states the release. "All current preorders will be transferred to the River City Plaza Store."
GameStop has shuttered 200 of its 5,700 stores in the last six months, attributing the freefall to online retailers and digital sales.
