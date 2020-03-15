A pair of new eateries opened their doors last week, expanding the ever-lively Muskogee restaurant scene to the South Cherokee Street and Peak Boulevard areas.
Mel's Diner, 102 E. Peak Blvd., opened March 8 with a ribbon cutting. The diner marked a return to form for owner Melissa Bales, who had to give up running a restaurant years ago because of a car accident, she said.
"Ever since that happened, I wanted to get back in it, I woke up one day and said I’m going to do it. For the last three years, I’ve been accumulating the equipment," Bales said. "I’m ecstatic."
The diner serves breakfast all day, as well as an array of sandwiches, plates and burgers.
• • •
The Hornet's Nest, which opened Thursday at 3305 S. Cherokee St., was the second diner last week to open for business.
The Nest features a "southern rustic" vibe, said co-owner Tracy Mueller. The restaurant's interior features open seating with a TV in each room. The goal is a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, Mueller said.
"It should be nice and calm in here," Mueller said.
The diner's menu is available online at http://hornetsnestllc.wixsite.com/website. The options include a range of burgers, fries, tater tots, steaks, salads, wraps, and smoked meats. The signature burger is the Stinger, which features lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onion, grilled jalapeños, white American cheese and the restaurant's special sauce.
• • •
Drive by what used to be the Mini-Max grocery store on North York Street on the right Thursday night and you'll find the parking lot full — that's thanks to Stuff Auction House, which moved into the building after the grocery store's migration to the former Bacone Commons.
"This is the best response we've ever seen to a new auction house," said long-time auctioneer Jeff Schwickerath. "Muskogee has really come out in a way that nobody else has."
Stuff Auction House holds auctions on alternating Thursdays for brand name goods bought by the pallet, either by local dealers or just somebody looking for a good deal, Schwickerath said.
The next auction will be at 6 p.m.March 26, at 2105 N. York St.
