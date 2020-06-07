Tusk Roofing of Muskogee works primarily through phone and video conferencing these days, says owner Jeff Tusk, but someone still has to go out and check out the work site.
"We just get an N95 mask and our goggles and head out there and try to keep our distance," Tusk said. "It's kind of strange — you spend all this time learning how to be friendly and customer service-oriented and now you've got to stand six feet back and can't shake hands."
Still, COVID-19 fears shouldn't stop people from having work on their house completed, Tusk said. As a matter of fact, it may be more important now.
"You're stuck inside all day," Tusk said. "You don't want problems with your house to start popping up when you have to be there all the time."
General Aniline and Film, or GAF, has a simple acronym for deciding how to approach roof repair as summer storms approach.
"ROOF — Reach out to a certified contractor, Outline your questions, Open an insurance claim, Final inspection and warranty for your new roof," according to a news release.
GAF-certified Muskogee contractor Larry Swafford said it's important to make repairs as fast possible when you know you have a roof leak — and to do so with a certified contractor.
"The most important thing for homeowners to remember is to assess and repair any roof damage quickly," Swafford said. "A GAF-certified contractor can help homeowners navigate the repair process from start to finish. We will assess the damage and meet with the insurance adjuster to ensure all aspects of the storm damage are covered."
Tusk said that as summer approaches people should be prepared for summer storms.
"If there's a repair you think needs done, make sure you get it done," he said. "Contractors will work with you to keep everything safe while you're sorting it out."
A hole in the roof, for example, can cause a "cascade" of problems further down the line, even if it's minor, Tusk said.
"Water starts getting in where it shouldn't get in, and that just causes a mess," Tusk said. "Some work now will save you a lot of grief later."
Tusk said the same carries over for other house repairs, such as issues with the foundation or electrical systems.
"The best thing to do is take care of that stuff as soon as you get the chance to fix it, because it'll get worse over time," Tusk said. "Plus, there's always the risk of it becoming a bigger problem, like if you got a problem with your electric, that could be a house fire real quick."
Swafford, who serves as residential sales manager for Exterior Solutions by Craig's Roofing, said video conferencing had become standard protocol for local contractors.
"The good news for homeowners is that GAF-certified contractors have access to variety of digital tools that allow them to manage your project — from estimate to installation — without ever needing to enter your home," Swafford said. "Video conferencing is also great – we use Facetime if possible, phone calls, emails and even texts. Keeping social distancing measures and local regulations in mind, we can even set up outdoor meetings at a distance if the homeowner feels comfortable with that."
Tusk said to carefully vet any contractors hired for the jobs.
"Look up reviews, check out their Facebook page, ask around about them, especially if they're local," Tusk said. "The best endorsement is from someone you know and trust. You're having important work done, you want to make sure you've got the right people doing it."
