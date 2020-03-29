Muskogee's Red Lobster, 225 W. Shawnee Bypass, has closed temporarily in the wake of COVID-19.
"To everyone that has supported Red Lobster in Muskogee during this time, we thank you for everything you have done," said a release from the restaurant. "Unfortunately, Red Lobster in Muskogee will be closing all operations until further notice. This will not be a permanent close. Will update everyone once we open again. Thank you."
• • •
Multiple businesses have donated items to the Gospel Rescue Mission to ensure the Mission has what they need to weather the COVID-19 crisis, says volunteer coordinator Charolette Miller-Sanders.
"Pizza Inn donated two cases of lettuce, a case of cherry tomatoes, and cottage cheese," Sanders said. "Advantage Controls and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods donated eight cases of Girl Scout cookies. It's been so positive in our little community inside the Gospel Rescue Mission."
• • •
Electronics retailer Best Buy has moved exclusively to curbside pick-up service. Customers are encouraged to shop online through bestbuy.com, then pick up their items at the 900 W. Shawnee Bypass location. The move was made in response to COVID-19, according to a release from the store.
• • •
Paper Transport Inc. has pledged to donate a minimum of $100,000 to organizations community in which they have a branch, according to a Wednesday news release from the dry-van carrier. That includes Muskogee's 141 S. 41st St. E. terminal.
The release states the company has pledged to donate half of its April profits to charities helping people affected by the spread of COVID-19.
“We know, if we have a great month, that contribution could be several hundred thousand dollars,” said company President Jeff Shefchik. “We also know that, at some point, our business is going to slow down and it’s possible we won’t make any money during the month of April. No matter what, that minimum contribution will be $100,000 and hopefully it’s a whole lot more than that.”
The company delivers products including toilet paper, packaging, soap and consumables, according to the release.
"We know what our role is as a trucking company: Keep America Moving,” Shefchik said. “Every day we pick this country up and we deliver it back to itself. We’ve got to make sure we keep doing our job because we’ve got America’s back and sometimes their backside, too.”
