Troy Beulah says receiving additional unemployment assistance has been a godsend for him and his family during an incredibly difficult time in their lives.
"Both me and my wife lost our jobs right at the end of March," Beulah said. "Everything just happened at once, and I don't know where we would have been without this assistance."
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act,") signed into law March 27, provides an extra $600 a week to those claiming unemployment benefits. Beulah says his family needs that money to keep up with bills, food, and other costs while he hunts for new work.
"They were offering me $200 a week," Beulah said. "That wasn't going to cut it. That wasn't going to begin to cut it."
Beulah said he's taken the extra time he has on his hands to spend time with his kids and perform repairs on his home and truck. For others, however, the time spent at home collecting unemployment has induced anxiety — like with Nila Hunter, who worries what she'll do when the relief runs out in July.
"It doesn't look like they're going to extend it," Hunter said. "I mean, I know they gave us an extension on how long we can claim unemployment, but without that extra money it doesn't mean much."
Hunter was laid off from her job in mid-April. She lives with her 2-year-old son, Shawn, in an apartment she won't be able to afford without the extra benefits, she said.
"There's just not a lot out there right now," Hunter said. "There's some food service jobs available, but if I take those I'll be making less money than I am now and things will get even tighter."
For Henry Butler, the anxiety is less about the money and more about the lack of work.
"I'm glad they did this, but I just want to get back to doing something with my hands," Butler said. "It's just been me, myself and I at home, and while things are kind of reopening, I still need some structure and a schedule and stuff."
Beulah says he understands that mentality, but for the time being, he's trying to relax.
"That's hard in times like these," he said. "You worry so much about the pandemic and work and keeping your family taken care of that you forget to breathe. That's what I'm trying to do right now — breathe."
