Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters to host quilt show

The Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters will be hosting their 13th Quilts of Past & Present Quilt Show on from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 29 and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 30. The show will be held in the church Family Center, 451558 E. 0980 Road, Vian, (7 miles north of Vian on Oklahoma 82).
Admission to the Show is $5 per person.
There will be quilts on display crafted by local quilters of all skill levels. Ribbons will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category.
National Award Winning Quilt Artist Betty Kent New will present a trunk show both days of the show.
This year’s vendors include A Stitching Good Time, Coody Creek Quilting, Cawhorn Corner Creations, Central Sewing Center, Circle H Creations, Country Quilts, Cuttin’ Up Quilt Studio, Jolly Jacks Embroidery, Kelly’s Soaps, Quilting Sisters & Mercantile, LLC, Thelma & Marie, Thimbles N’ Thread Quilt Shop and Thread Play Quilt Shoppe.
Lunch will be available each day featuring delicious chicken salad sandwiches, soup, homemade desserts, and soft serve ice cream.
For more information, follow on Facebook or email blackgumquiltshow@yahoo.com.
