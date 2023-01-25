Blankets sought for Project Linus

Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., is the new drop-off site for Project Linus. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children and teens who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gift of handmade blankets created by volunteer "blanketeers." Blankets can be knitted, crocheted, quilted or made from fleece. Blanket size should be at least 36 inches x 36 inches, though average size is 40 inches x 60 inches. Twin-size blankets are also useful for teens.
Office hours at the church for drop-off are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Thursday. If you need more information about the blankets or patterns, go to the Project Linus website at projectlinus.org.
