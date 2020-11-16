Blood donors have chance to win Outdoor Living Experience

TULSA —Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations. The American Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.*
“Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Tahlequah — Nov. 24, 12:30- 6 p.m., Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
Muskogee — Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Fort Gibson — Dec. 14, 1-7 p.m., Fort Gibson Community - American Legion, 201 S.E. Railroad St.
