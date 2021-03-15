Blood donors receive limited edition tie-dye T-shirt, free pass to National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to rise up and give! Oklahoma Blood Institute is also proud to partner with the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Gore Community from noon to 6 p.m. March 22 on the bloodmobile parked at Harps Foods. Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
Successful blood donors will receive a free, limited edition tie-dye T-shirt and one free adult admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
“We count on the support of not only our donors, but community partners such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, which recognize the importance of our life-saving mission and are willing to step up to offer our generous donors a fantastic incentive to give blood,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
“More than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said Dr. Armitage. “Patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day for fighting cancer, healing from trauma or battling blood disorders. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also relying on convalescent plasma — which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus.”
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
