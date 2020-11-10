Last week, a total of 135 blood donations were collected between five locations. A total of 159 individuals came out to help save lives for the Lake Area United Way Day of Caring. With the 135 blood donations collected, up to 405 different patients’ lives will be helped.
There is definitely unity in the LAUW communities! OBI offered its sincerest THANK YOU to Advantage Controls Muskogee, American Legion Post #20 of Fort Gibson, Connors State College Warner, Connors State College Three Rivers Port Campus, and Tahlequah High School for hosting community blood drives to support the Lake Area United Way Day of Caring Blood Drives on Nov. 5, and thank you to OG&E for hosting their Day of Caring Blood Drive on Oct. 27. There is no substitute for life-saving blood, which brings hope, healing, and comfort to patients and their families.
Numbers from Nov. 5:
Total appointments — 148
Total sign-ins at the drive — 159
Total collected — 135
First time blood donors — 23
OG&E hosted their blood drive Oct. 27:
Total appointments — 12
Total sign-ins at the drive — 11
Total collected — 11
First time blood donors — 2
Individual site collections:
Advantage Controls — 30
American Legion #20 Fort Gibson — 27
Connor State College Three River Port Campus — 23
Connors State College Warner Campus — 23
OG&E employees — 11
Tahlequah Community — 38
