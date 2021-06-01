Muskogee firefighter Dewain Doughty pitched in to help on his day off Tuesday.
He gave blood at the annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive, being held Tuesday and today at Arrowhead Mall. The Oklahoma Blood Institute has held the drive for the past nine years.
The drive, which continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, features a friendly competition among Muskogee police, Muskogee firefighters and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to find out who can get the most votes from blood donors over two days.
On Tuesday, police tallied 37 votes, fire tallied 26 votes and EMS tallied 18 votes, said OBI spokeswoman Lucy Laird. She said there were a total of 67 donations on Tuesday.
Laird said the Boots & Badges "winner" receives a traveling trophy.
"Currently, Muskogee PD has it," she said. "So Muskogee Fire and EMS are trying to steal it away from them."
Laird said OBI hopes to collect at least 200 donations this year.
"We need all the help we can get tomorrow," she said Tuesday evening. "Walk-ins are welcome, all blood types are needed. We need community donors to come in and vote for them."
Doughty said he's been giving blood for four years.
"Every time I'm up to give, I donate," he said. "This year, it's only my second time. Normally, I'd give three or four times at least."
Sheree Blakeley of Muskogee said Tuesday marked her second time to give blood.
"I always try to do it for the Boots & Badges," she said. "This year, I'm actually going for Boots, last year I went for Badges. So I'm kind of, you know, I like to share it. They've all worked hard, and I know people in both."
Alford Johnson, a retired veteran, said he's just volunteering.
"I'm retired from the VA hospital, and I used to give blood every time the Oklahoma Blood Institute came to the VA."
