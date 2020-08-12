Blood drive turns into community challenge

Civic groups and nonprofit organizations are taking on a Community Challenge to encourage blood donations.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will host its sixth annual Community Challenge blood drive Friday through Sunday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
"What I'd to see in Muskogee is a self-sustaining city that provides all of its own blood supply," said Lucy Laird, OBI blood program consultant. "A group of citizens come together to make sure they donate what their community potentially is using."
Donors are encouraged to make appointments, although walk-ins will be welcome, Laird said.
OBI supplies blood for Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and air ambulances, Laird said.
"We're truly trying to keep it local," she said. "Last year alone, we used almost 4,300 blood products, but we only collected 3,200. We collected elsewhere in the state to try to help offset that."
Laird said OBI hopes to collect at least 300 pints this weekend.
"This is a huge event," she said. "The first year, we only collected 100 pints. And this is our sixth year and it has grown dramatically."
She attributed much of the growth to nonprofit groups and agencies promoting blood donations among their members, volunteers and supporters.
When donors sign in, they list their organization and "vote" on the sign-in sheet, Laird said.
Muskogee Police and Fire departments are participating this year, she said.
"We've got The Barracks, we've got Muskogee Little Theatre, we have an alumni group," she said. "ICTC nursing program, the list goes on and on."
Businesses, such as Advantage Controls, also encourage their members to help, Laird said.
All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody blood test with their donation.
Mobile drive organizers instituted additional cleaning, spacing and decontaminating measures this year out of concern for the pandemic, Laird said.
All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will have their temperatures taken before entering the MLK Center.
"What's cool about the MLK Center is that I have space to spread everybody out," she said. "It's such a big event, we actually use multiple rooms."
If you go
WHAT: Community Challenge Blood Drive.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
ADMISSION: Free.
APPOINTMENTS: (877) 340-8777; https://obi.org/
