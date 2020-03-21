Looking for a way to help others through the COVID-19 pandemic?
Blood drive underway on the north side of Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St. until 4 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 21, 2020 @ 4:35 pm
76, Retired Insurance Regional Manager, passed Thursday, March 12, 2020 Memorial service: 11AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
67, Truck Driver, passed March 18, 2020. Public Viewing 1:00pm-5:00pm March 21-22 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Private family service planned, due to current conditions in community. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
89, Secretary for CPA firm of Deloitte, passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Service: 3PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 @ Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.