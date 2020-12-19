COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on the blood supply, and every year is especially challenging during the holidays. Local retailers have also been hit hard by the pandemic but are generously stepping up to offer their space to save lives during the holiday season.
Arrowhead Mall will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-1p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26.
Oklahoma Blood Institute would like to thank and recognize Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee for their compassion and partnership during this difficult time.
“As Green Country makes strides to overcome the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, we truly count on our community partners to help us make up for blood drives that we lost during the coronavirus surge,” said Jan Laub, executive director of Oklahoma Blood Institute in Tulsa. “The giving spirit of these local shopping malls has boosted our efforts to make sure no local patient goes without the transfusion care they need. We are so proud to team up with organizations like these that live the mission of ‘neighbor helping neighbor.’ We also hope that we can encourage people to get out and about safely, take time to shop while they’re saving lives and help boost our economy here in Northeastern Oklahoma.”
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
The blood drive will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
