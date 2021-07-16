I could not resist sharing my excitement about my blooming hydrangea with readers of this column. What was once a fledgling infant in the garden has shown its true colors this season.
The hydrangea seems to have grown up overnight. Not only that, it developed an entirely different personality from what I believed the yard crew was planting. It is now almost taller than my one-story home, towering near the roof’s outline. A domineering plant to be sure.
I thought the yard crew was planting a small pure white hydrangea at the west end of the patio. I had it positioned there so I could watch it grow from my kitchen window, since I love to cook. Instead, this plant, having a mind of its own, has morphed into a soft lime green bloom. It’s good I like pastel colors. My home’s entry hall is a pale olive green so the seasonal hydrangea bouquets are complimentary there.
This hydrangea is also a prolific bloomer. I was fearful it might not bloom well this season, as many old blooms from last season were not completely removed after blooming. I think those tired blooms were hiding from those powerful trimming shears.
So the hydrangea ~ now a wayward garden adult ~ is taller than I am. Possibly weighs more, too. There’s nothing left to do but take care of it. So if you are planting hydrangeas, here’s good advice. My source is “Gardening Made Easy” by Better Homes & Garden.
* What is the plant’s heritage? I can imagine one hydrangea asking another, “What is your lineage ~ Bigleaf, Oakleaf or Peegee?”
* Consider the climate. Almost every plant has a guide for the zone where you live. Oklahoma is in Zone Seven.
* Know your soil content. Remember, we have an abundance of clay soil in Oklahoma. It creeps in all over the state. I have wrestled with it in gardens in Stillwater, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and now, Muskogee.
* Is there enough light for proper growth? Every flower has its own light tolerant thermometer. Some love sun, others scurry for shade.
* Read the plant’s label. Ask questions. I’ve always found garden center staffs are eager to give advice for planting a beautiful flower garden.
