TULSA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) will invest $1 million into statewide Tulsa and Heartline OKC, who operate the 2-1-1 statewide COVID-19 hotline, and the Tulsa Area United Way and United Way of Central Oklahoma for their statewide COVID-19 response funds.
Additional discussions are taking place regarding ways to provide community organizations offering support services for the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of the $1 million was given to four organizations covering Oklahomans across the state in metro and rural areas, including Community Service Council of direct support to doctors, nurses and health care professionals working on the front lines of COVID-19 response.
“There is an unprecedented need to help provide services to support Oklahomans during this pandemic crisis, and we are proud to share our resources and invest these funds where they are needed most across our state,” said Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “The health care heroes saving lives and taking care of patients on the front lines are doing amazing work while being pushed to their limits. BCBSOK is looking at ways to support these hardworking medical professionals and our hospital and community partners.”
BCBSOK, Oklahoma’s largest member-owned health insurer, also enhanced its coverage policies to help members in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency, including:
• Expanding access to telehealth coverage.
• Waiving preauthorization and members’ cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19.
• Waiving members’ cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment.
• Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills.
• Lifting cost-sharing for in-network medically necessary services delivered via telemedicine.
• Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, alternative post-acute facilities until May 15, 2020.
• Launching dedicated COVID-19 educational websites so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19.
For the latest information on BCBSOK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other information, visit bcbsok.com/covid-19. Any patient experiencing illness should contact their doctor. BCBSOK members who have questions about their coverage should call the number on their member ID card.
