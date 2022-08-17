Bluegrass and Chili Festival poster unveiled

Douglas Henderson said he took about 12 hours on the computer to put together this year’s Bluegrass and Chili Festival poster.
The poster was unveiled Wednesday at the Wagoner History Center and honors two Wagoner traditions, according to the center’s Dell Davis — the festival and Bulldog football.
“In the past, we’ve done just about every form of transportation around for the poster,” Davis said. “This year we went totally different. This is probably the most unusual or different we have done.”
The festival runs Sept. 9-10 and takes place near the intersection of Cherokee and Main Streets in downtown Wagoner. There will be live music, a food court, inflatables and a corral for kids, a car and motorcycle show and a craft tent.
The poster shows a 1929 Gibson banjo propped against a wall in the press box at Wagoner High School’s football stadium with chili peppers on the table top. It also shows the football team on the field with the cheerleaders on the sidelines.
Maci Dorr, a senior at Wagoner High School and one of the cheerleaders in the poster, was impressed upon seeing the poster.
“I think it looks absolutely awesome,” she said. “I’ve never seen a poster quite like this. I love all the hidden details — it’s very nice.”
This is the 22nd year that Henderson has done the poster and he said it takes less and less time each year.
Henderson said there are plenty of things to try and find on the poster, from a couple of bugs to the festival’s sponsors to an addition some might think is an error.
“Even Dell missed this one,” he said. “Most people think the 42 on the field is a mistake. They say ‘That’s wrong — it’s supposed to be 40.’ I tell them it is correct, it represents the 42nd festival.”
In past years, the Bulldogs have scheduled their football game for the day before the festival begins. This year they play Tahlequah at home in the first day of the festival.
“This year people can come to the festival before or after the football game,” Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.