Bluepeak receives approval from city

Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced Tuesday that it received franchise approval from the city of Muskogee to provide a high-speed fiber network to the community.
Bluepeak will break ground this fall to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $15 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 15,000 residences and businesses in Muskogee.
“We continue to aggressively pursue our expansion plans and are thrilled to be partnering with the city of Muskogee to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network,” said Rich Fish, chief executive officer at Bluepeak. “Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Muskogee.”
With Bluepeak’s advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth, and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak officials said its fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity and bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.
“We are excited that Bluepeak has chosen to expand their services to the Muskogee area,” said Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller. “We look forward to their groundbreaking this fall and welcome their investment in our community.”
State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, said he is excited about Bluepeak's expansion plans for Muskogee.
“It was a privilege to work on this project along with the mayor and city council, to ensure that residents will have access to affordable broadband and cable television services with a local presence,” Frix said.
For more information about the company and to receive updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com.
