Board of Trustees to discuss town's budget

Town officials anticipate a 9 percent drop in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A smaller town budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented at a public hearing 5 p.m. Thursday at Fort Gibson Town Hall.
The Board of Trustees are to vote on the budget at its next regular meeting on June 22.
"We're anticipating because of COVID and stuff that sales tax revenue may be down. We hope it doesn't," said Town Administrator Brian DeShazo. "We wanted to plan for a 9 percent decrease in revenue, then adjust the budget accordingly, just to be on the safe side."
DeShazo said the cuts will come mostly in special projects, such as beautification, new vehicles or new equipment.
"We only did a slight cost of living adjustment for pay for everyone, instead of doing a pay raise, to account for inflation," he said. "It's pretty minimal. We just adjusted the rest of the budget from there."
According to a budget summary, the town anticipates nearly $3.6 million in total resources for the town's general fund, including $1.16 million from taxes, $1.9 million from prior year fund balance and $300,000 in fines and forfeitures.
The Utilities Authority budget summary includes $6.9 million in total resources, including $3 million in charges for services and a prior year fund balance of $3.8 million.
If you go
WHAT: Town of Fort Gibson budget hearing.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Town Hall, 202 W. Poplar St.
