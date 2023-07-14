The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board received updates on the Authority’s recent repayment of a $50 million line of credit taken out during the pandemic, the protection of a potentially endangered butterfly species with habitat along the Indian Nation Turnpike and an update on the agency’s efforts to assist with debris removal in the Tulsa area after a severe storm in June left catastrophic tree damage.
OTA Director of Finance and Revenue Wendy Smith reported the June 30 repayment of a $50 million line of credit out of the agency’s general fund. Procuring this line of credit was approved by the Board at its March 2020 meeting soon after the nationwide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic began significantly impacting the world’s economy in mid-March 2020 with no foreseeable end in sight. By March 23, 2020, the Authority was already fielding questions from all three rating agencies about any measures taken to mitigate those effects. By the end of April (2020), the turnpike system was seeing 55 percent drops in commuter traffic and overall traffic drops of 42 percent leading to an alarming revenue drop of 34 percent,” Smith said.
The Authority, faced with this unprecedented level of uncertainty, assessed the market early while banks still had capital available and by July 1, 2020, had negotiated the line of credit with JP Morgan at an interest rate of 2.274 percent. These funds were deposited into the Reserve Maintenance Fund to help maintain and keep the turnpike system in good repair, which is required by the agency’s trust indenture.
“There is good debt and there is bad debt. This line of credit represents good debt. It was for a short time, and it did its job at a very competitive rate,” Smith said. “It not only allowed us to protect our bondholders, but it also allowed us to protect our patrons. By continuing to fund Reserve Maintenance, we not only remained in compliance with our Trust Indenture and our bondholders, but we also kept our roads well maintained and safe to prepare for patrons coming back when they decided it felt safe for them come back into the world again.”
Ultimately, OTA would be one of the fastest entities in the nation to recover from the effects of COVID-19, in part due to Oklahoma’s measured reopening and increased trucking along three turnpikes making up the I-44 corridor.
The agency maintains one of the highest bond ratings of toll road authorities in the nation in part due to fiscally responsible policies and approaches to its borrowing of funds. “This line of credit is just another example of (OTA’s) strong (fiscal) management,” she said.
Learn more about the Frosted Elfin conservation project by visiting: https://biosurvey.ou.edu/FrostedElfinProject/Oklahoma_Frosted_Elfin_Project.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.