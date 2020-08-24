Boat operator flees following collision

Five people were injured in a boating collision on Fort Gibson Lake near Paradise Cove in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Mary Angelo, of Madison, Mississippi, was stable when she was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. Her condition was unavailable. Randal Brodner, 37; Susanne Brodner, 35, both of Tulsa; Susan Evans, 64, of Ransom Canyon, Texas; Hunter Adkins, 32, of Madison, Mississippi, were treated at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Randall Brodner was operating a 2020 G3 22-foot pontoon boat and was drifting on the water when the boat was struck by a 1997 Champion operated by Casey Mills, 50, of Hulbert, who fled the scene. Neither Mills nor his passenger, Mary Mills, 48, of Hulbert, were injured.
