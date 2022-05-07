Bob Ross Appreciation & Painting Day set for May 21

Bob Ross Appreciation & Painting Day will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21. Come enjoy the beautiful grounds, flowers and happy little trees of the Papilion Gardens inside Honor Heights Park and get inspired by nature.
Area artists from the Muskogee Art Guild Inc. will be positioned throughout the area with their easels set up for a Bob Ross appreciation and ‘en plein air’ painting day event.
Anyone wearing a Bob Ross wig (or hair style) will be in a drawing to WIN a $25 Hobby Lobby gift card!
The Papilion garden and grounds are open to the public and FREE for this event.
Hosted by the Muskogee Art Guild Inc.
Information: Email info@muskogeeartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.