Medical examiners are working to identify the bodies of two children found in water Tuesday night and late Wednesday afternoon. Chief Administrative Officer Amy Elliott of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said there wasn't a definite timeframe on identification.
"What we’ll do is we’ll try and find fingerprints, dental, or familial DNA. We’ll be working with TPD (Tulsa Police Department) and go with DNA of suspected family members. Each case takes a different amount of time, so I don’t have a timeframe on this one," Elliott said. "We have to scientifically prove who they are."
The first body, that of a young girl, was discovered floating in the Arkansas River by a fisherman near Lock and Dam 17 at around 7:40 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Wagoner County Emergency Management located the body near the mouth of the Grand River and recovered the child around 9:30 p.m.
The body's discovery prompted a further search of a wide area by multiple rescue agencies, including Muskogee County and Wagoner County emergency management teams, the Cherokee Nation, OHP, and the Webbers Falls Fire Department. A second body was discovered by the Tulsa Fire Department just after 5 p.m. in Bird Creek in Tulsa, near 46th Street North, said Tulsa Police Department Lt. Tony Muelenberg.
"The body is a young, young male," Meulenberg said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "All the signs are pointing to these are the two children we've been looking for. Maybe we can provide a little closure to the family."
The two children in question are Miracle and Tony Crook, 3 and 2 years old respectively, who disappeared from Tulsa on Friday. Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said video surveillance reviewed Tuesday afternoon showed the children walking toward Mingo Creek from the apartment in which they lived, and never returning.
"It was about Friday morning at 10:15 that they were last seen. They walked down the embankment, holding hands — they were last seen walking down toward the creek. We don’t have any evidence of them coming back out," Pierce said. "There was a pretty good storm Friday morning that produced a lot of rain and caused that creek to rise, and it probably swept them away."
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office released details of the initial Tuesday night search and discovery Wednesday afternoon.
"On 05-26-2020 Wagoner County E-911 received a report of a possible body in the Verdigris Navigational Channel at Lock and Dam 17 south of Wagoner. Off-duty Wagoner County Deputy Matt Smith was in the area and witnessed what he believed to be a body in the water," the release reads. "...Wagoner County Emergency Management recovered one victim from the Verdigris Navigational Channel 50 minutes upon receiving the initial call and stood by for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to complete an investigation. Tulsa Police responded to the scene to assist in the investigation."
The children's mother, Donisha Willis, was allegedly asleep in the apartment when their aunt came home to find the children missing, Pierce said. Willis was uncooperative with officers' attempts to find the children and has been arrested on complaints of child neglect (two counts) and assault and battery on a police officer after former felony conviction. She remains in custody in Tulsa on $250,000 bond.
Meulenberg said he hoped this could at least provide the bereaved with some closure.
"We all wanted to see it come to a much rosier conclusion, but the second phase is closure," Muelenberg said. "It's heartbreaking when you've got to do something unthinkable like this, but we trudge through it."
