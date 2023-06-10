Two bodies found at Fort Gibson Lake on Saturday morning have been identified as Kalub and Damian Mayton, Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer confirmed.
Damian Mayton was a 2022 Fort Gibson High School graduate and Kalub Mayton was to be a sophomore at FGHS, Farmer said.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his office received the call Friday night and dispatched a deputy to the Rocky Point area on Fort Gibson Lake.
"Once we found out it was two individuals that went into the water and didn't come up, we notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they have jurisdiction," Eliott said. "They went out there Friday night, suspended the search when it got dark, went out this morning and continued the search and recovered the two bodies."
The two were found in the area of the Rocky Point boat ramp, Elliott said.
Farmer said he heard the two were missing Friday night and was notified Saturday morning that they had been found.
"Counseling services are available at our school, all they have to do is contact our office and we will make it available for them," Farmer said.
According to a Fort Gibson Public Schools Facebook post, posted at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Gibson students, families staff are encouraged to call the school administration building or (918) 315-0451 for help.
