A female body was found shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenleaf Apartments, Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley confirmed.
He said it has not been determined if the finding has any relation to a fire that swept through the complex's east building Saturday afternoon, displacing complex residents.
"But the building she was found in — there was no smoke damage in the room, there's no fire damage in the room," he said. "We're going to do a full investigation to find out what went on here."
Haley said that 23 units, mostly on the east side, sustained major fire damage and another 15 units had water damage. The complex has 100 units.
