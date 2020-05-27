Muskogee County Emergency Management pulled a body from the Verdigris River overnight, said Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Community Relations Coordinator Trish German on Wednesday.
"They did pull a body out last night.," German said. "They are continuing a search and rescue for a second body."
The body was removed from the Verdigris River in Muskogee County, she said.
German said she could not confirm whether the body belonged to one of two children missing from Tulsa County.
"Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Wagoner County Emergency Management are going to continue the search from Lock and Dam 17 north," German said. "Muskogee Emergency Management, Cherokee Nation and Webbers Falls Fire Department are going to continue the search from Lock and Dam 16 to Lock and Dam 17."
UPDATE, 9:01 a.m.: Tulsa Police Department said in a statement Wednesday morning they would be working with Muskogee County agencies to determine the body's identity.
"During the evening hours of May 26th, Wagoner and Muskogee County Emergency Management recovered a child's body from the Verdigris River,"
the statement reads. "We are working closely with the agencies to determine the identification of the victim and will provide more information as it becomes available."
