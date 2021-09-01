The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office has recovered a male body that was found Wednesday morning at the 600 block of North Third Street.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said the body was found in an abandoned house by an employee of Green Country Behavioral Health and reported to police at about 9 a.m.
"We don't know anything at this point except that there was a dead male subject, no age range or race," Hamlin said, adding that the male was not a child.
She said there was no information on whether the male had any identification.
"We don't typically go through possessions when the Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body," she said. "We have to contact the Medical Examiner, and if they're coming up, we wait for the M.E. to get here. Our investigators take pictures and investigate alongside the Medical Examiner's office, but they do not go through pockets or anything. Nothing is disturbed on the body because it belongs to the Medical Examiner."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.