Authorities are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was discovered near Welling Bridge over the weekend.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the scene. They identified the body as Andrew Hopkins, 36, of Stilwell.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies responded to reports of a body found on Sunday evening.
“When deputies got there, they knew from looking at the scene that this was a homicide,” Chennault said.
Investigators were gathering information in Adair County as of Monday morning.
“Due to the condition of the body and the placement of the body, we believe this to be a homicide,” Chennault said.
The victim is Native American, but until a suspect is identified, CCSO has jurisdiction over the case.
“If it turns out that the suspect(s) are Native American, we’ll turn everything over to the FBI,” Chennault said.
The OSBI, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the case.
The cause of death has not been determined as of Monday morning.
Keri Gordon reports for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
