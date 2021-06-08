The body of a missing Wagoner woman was recovered Tuesday at Whitehorn Cove on Fort Gibson Lake, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Krista Renee Smith, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene, about 7 miles northeast of Wagoner in Wagoner County, the report states.
According to OHP, Smith had been reported missing on Sunday. She was one of two people on a pontoon boat and was reported missing from the boat. Troopers from the Marine Enforcement Division of OHP recovered Smith's body at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
