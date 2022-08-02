The body of a Henryetta man was found at Gentry Creek Park on Lake Eufaula in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
David D. Duvall, 66, was recovered at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 182 yards northwest of the boat ramp and 86 yards east of the shoreline in 7 feet of water, the report states.
Troopers believe Duvall drowned Monday at approximately 3:23 p.m. when they were notified of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup parked at the boat ramp with the trailer in the water. The boat was approximately 1.8 miles from the boat ramp. Duvall was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
