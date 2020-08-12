Boil order issued for Boynton PWA

E.coli in the drinking water has resulted in a boil order for water customers of the Boynton Public Works Authority in Muskogee County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
DEQ has advised the Boynton Public Works Authority to inform users of its drinking water to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.
This Boil Order is not related to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and it is important to continue to wash your hands during the boil order. During the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, keeping hands clean is especially important to help prevent the virus from spreading. It is safe to wash your hands with soap and tap water. If soap and tap water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. If you have an open wound, you should use boiled or bottled water to wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer.
Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.
