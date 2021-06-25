The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced that the boil order for the Cherokee County Rural Water District #16 (Wildcat), has been lifted. The water is now safe for human consumption.
The order to boil water was issued due to the presence of E. coli. State and federal regulations require that customers be notified if, at any time, public drinking water is determined to be unsafe.
Please note that the boil order was only for Cherokee County RWD #16 (Wildcat). The boil order did not include many areas of Cherokee County. If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.
DEQ is responsible for regulating more than 1,300 public water supplies in the State of Oklahoma. All public water supplies are required to regularly submit samples to DEQ for routine testing to ensure that water is safe for human consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.