Law enforcers are at a residence at 3325 Park Place North investigating a bomb threat that may be connected to the Tulsa shooting suspect who killed four people and took his own life.
Tulsa police called Muskogee police and told them that the suspect in the shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa campus may have placed a bomb in the residence on Park Place North.
Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said investigators are waiting to obtain a search warrant.
"OHP bomb squad will go in and clear that residence once they get the warrant," Hamlin said.
