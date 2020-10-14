Boo on the Flu set for Friday in Honor Heights Park

Muskogee Medical Foundation, in conjunction with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee/Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Auxiliary and the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Nursing Department will host their annual “Boo on the Flu” Friday.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Honor Heights Park.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation’s 26th annual “Boo on the Flu” is a FREE drive-thru flu shot clinic open to the public. Shots are given on a first-come, first-served basis to individuals 18 years of age and older. Shots will be administered in the arm, and participants will be required to sign a consent form before receiving their flu shot. All staff will be wearing masks for your protection. They ask that you please wear yours while receiving your flu shot.
Participants are encouraged to enter the park from Okmulgee Avenue onto Honor Heights Drive into the main parking lot in the Park.
The flu shots are free of charge, but donations will be accepted for the Muskogee Medical Foundation and the Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital Auxiliary. Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service will also be accepting bagged candy donations for their annual extravaganza!
Additional sponsors for the event include Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Love Bottling, Muskogee County EMS and Desert Mountain Energy Corporation.
For information or to donate to the Muskogee Medical Foundation, visit: www.muskogeemedicalfoundation.org.
