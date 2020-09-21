Boonanza

BooNanza will not be held this year, Main Street Muskogee has confirmed. 

Main Street Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods sponsor the annual event, which draws hundreds of families to downtown Muskogee around Halloween.

Main Street Muskogee Board Chairman Dylan Lucht said Main Street Muskogee also will not host the Downtown Muskogee Christmas Parade this year.

Lucht said the organization plans the parade at least a year in advance.

