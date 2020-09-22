BooNanza, Christmas parade canceled

Muskogee's annual BooNanza gathering and the Christmas parade have been canceled for 2020.
The annual event, sponsored by Main Street Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, draws thousands of costumed youngsters and adults to downtown Muskogee each Halloween. Businesses, schools and organizations host carnival games and give out treats at booths and tables.
"There's not a way to have a responsibly safe event right now with that many people involved," said Julie Ledbetter, NBN development director. "We're talking about thousands of people and multiple groups helping to put this on and plan it and execute it. It's very difficult right now. People have other priorities."
Ledbetter said there wasn't enough time or resources to plan the event.
"It is a free event, but there is a cost for all those items to be brought to the community by the nonprofits or businesses," she said. "It's a little out of sorts to be asking for donations at this time for a large community event, when they are still working on getting people fed, getting them the resources they need."
Main Street Muskogee Board Chairman Dylan Lucht said Main Street Muskogee also will not sponsor an annual Downtown Muskogee Christmas parade this year.
Lucht said Main Street Muskogee starts planning the Christmas parade at least a year in advance. He said the Main Street Muskogee board has been hesitant since last spring to plan events for 2020.
Concern for COVID-19, as well as changes in operations, prompted such hesitancy.
Lucht said the organization defunded itself from the City of Muskogee last spring. A May article in the Phoenix said Main Street Muskogee planned to decline city funding of $80,000.
"With everything closing down, we were in a position of trying to replace our executive director," Lucht said. "It was at the time the board said, 'I don't know how we're going to do this.'"
Lucht said the Main Street board had considered alternative ways to have a parade and meet COVID-19 precautions.
"The board got pretty nervous when we talked about 'we can back everybody in downtown and have them watch from their car,'" Lucht said. "But then you think about one crazy person just takes off driving."
COVID-19 could alter other upcoming events.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation is meeting with veterans' groups and other organizations to come find safe and meaningful ways to mark Veterans Day this November, Special Projects Coordinator Joel Everett said.
"The pre-parade ceremony is definitely going to change," Everett said. "We talked about different ideas last week, like maybe a static parade, where people drive by the grand marshal. We'll meet Thursday to decide what we're going to do. It won't be the same, that's for sure."
Ledbetter said she has not heard anything discussed yet about the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
