The ninth annual Muskogee Boots & Badges Community Challenge blood drive will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main St.
The drive is hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Individuals 16 years and older are urged to give blood. Successful blood donors will receive a special summer T-shirt and the choice of one free adult admission to either the Science Museum Oklahoma or Frontier City Theme Park, or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”
Appointments to donate may be made online at https://obi.org/ or by calling (877) 340-8777. While a COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes about an hour — one donation saves up to three lives.
