Boots & Badges Blood Drive set for Webbers Falls

Webbers Falls first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Those who give at the Webbers Falls Boots & Badges blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue. Blood drive will take place at Webbers Falls Civic Center.
Anyone who is at least 16 years old* are encouraged to donate. All successful donors will receive a special edition “Protect And Give” Boots & Badges T-shirt*.
By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community.
“Webbers Falls first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, M.D., president & CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
