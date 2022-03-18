Both four-week moving unemployment averages decline

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports that both four-week moving averages declined, while initial claims and continued claims increased for the week ending Mar. 5.
“Oklahoma’s continued success in our post-pandemic economic and workforce efforts is reinforced in our consistently declining claims volumes,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “As Oklahoma’s economic strength continues to rank among the top in the nation, OESC remains focused on helping UI claimants find opportunities. We offer a wide variety of programs, including specific services for veterans. Our Veteran Priority Services are designed to help veterans develop new skills and enter new industries. Veterans can learn more about these services by visiting https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/veterans.html or their local OESC office.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending Mar. 5
For the file week ending Mar. 5, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 1,555, an increase of 116 from the previous week's level of 1,439.
For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 1,584, a decrease of 41 from the previous week's average of 1,625.
The number of continued claims totaled 12,005, an increase of 76 from the previous week’s level of 11,929.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 12,290, a decrease of 171 from the previous week's average of 12,461.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending March 12 was 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) reports. The four-week moving average was 223,000, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week's revised average. For the week ending March 5, the U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week’s unrevised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a four-week moving average is used to assess trends.
Claimant Resources
OESC is an excellent resource for people looking to reenter the job market by connecting Oklahomans with available employment through https://okjobmatch.com/.
To learn about labor market information, including wage information, skills employers are looking for, standard pay, how to negotiate salary, and more, visit https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/labor-market.
For resume writing assistance and access to hiring events, visit an Oklahoma Works - American Job Center location. Locations can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/locations.
Claimants looking for work who need child care assistance are encouraged to use the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ (OKDHS) 60 days of subsidized child care by visiting https://okdhslive.org/.
All RESEA selected claimants will receive labor market information that provides claimants with information about the job market, including skills employers are looking for, standard pay, how to negotiate salary, and more.
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their Social Security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
If a claimant returns to work full time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined by the circumstances of each individual claimant.
