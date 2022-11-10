Annette Mann wanted to do something locally for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
She got together with members of the Green Country United States Bowling Congress (GCUSBC) and held a fundraiser for the month of October.
While the United States Bowling Congress holds a national fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, there was nothing being done locally. That's when Mann stepped in.
"We wanted to help a local organization," she said. "So we contacted Women Who Care and told them we would raise money for them."
Wednesday night at Green Country Lanes, 811 S. York St., the GCUSBC presented Women Who Care a check for $4,285.32. Jenipher Whittiker, representing Women Who Care along with Aanje Wilkerson, Diane Walden and Angela Jones, said the money, all of which stays in the Muskogee area, will help out a lot of people.
"We can provide vouchers for about 25 mammograms," Whittiker said. "Women who don't have insurance can call us and say we need a voucher for a mammogram and we will give them a voucher to go to the agency to get a mammogram."
Local bowler Pam Marshall, who has several family members affected by breast cancer, worked with Mann and Jo Bowling to spearhead the fundraiser, said she understands why this will make it easier for some women to get tested.
"I have insurance, and my copay on a mammogram is around $950," she said. "To women who don't have that kind of money, these vouchers are life-saving."
Mann explained to the group assembled for Wednesday's check presentation where the money came from.
"We had like a little tournament where each team, two people in each league, was two dollars — one-half went into the pot for the funds and the other half went to the bowlers," she said. "Most of them would just give their money back to the pot."
And the money was not just from bowlers in Muskogee.
"Checotah gave a pretty good amount," Mann said. "McAlester is pretty small — I don't think they have very many leagues. Tahlequah…they have two leagues, but they sold a lot of raffle tickets on bowling balls."
When the women who represented Women Who Car saw the amount of the check, they were very surprised. Wilkerson was quick to praise everyone who helped.
"I was like 'Thank you Jesus,'" Wilkerson said. "Because we're able to help more women. When my mom had breast cancer she had insurance, but when they start talking about the medications and just how much everything was — it's just ridiculous."
