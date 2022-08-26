Boydstun Library to host book signing

Award-winning and Amazon bestselling author Linda Perry Trout will host a book signing for her latest release "Shattered Promises" from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Q.B. Boydstun Public Library in Fort Gibson.
A Fort Gibson native, Trout writes romantic suspense through The Wild Rose Press. Her novels include "Grave Secrets"— her debut novel and a double finalist in the National Readers’ Choice Award contest — "Last Hope Alaska" and "Tangled Promises." She also penned "Delivering Dreams" in the Tulsa NightWriters Club anthology "From Behind the Mask."
A retired oil and gas accountant, Trout lives in Claremore with her husband, a retired Marine, and six rescue cats.
