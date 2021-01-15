A man who won his four-year fight for "justice" against the town of Boynton in October alleges officials transferred assets in an effort to prevent him from collecting a judgment worth $125,000.
Dennis Ray Allen was beaten in 2016 by a former town employee who, along with the town's former mayor and town clerk, lured him to Boynton Town Hall after hours with a promise to provide documents he had requested. Allen, who filed a records request because he suspected misappropriation of town funds, sustained permanent loss of vision as a result of his injuries.
He was awarded default judgments worth $250,000 against both Willie Hopkins, the town's former water man, and Candace Lang, the former town clerk. The two face trial in February — Hopkins for embezzlement charges, and Lang for embezzlement and uttering a forged instrument charges.
Jurors awarded Allen the maximum amount allowed by law for damages sought from a municipality, which are capped at $125,000 by the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act. Stephen J. Capron, who represented Allen in the civil case, prosecuted claims against the town that included negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent maintenance of premises, and Open Records Act violations.
In a petition amended for a third time this week, Capron alleges Boynton insiders "were parties" and "beneficiaries" of "fraudulent transfers" intended to prevent Allen from collecting his judgment. Transfers of two tractors from the town in 2015 or 2016 to officials' family members were revealed during litigation, but Capron alleges more recent transfers have surfaced since trial in October.
Capron said he learned the town transferred ownership of a parcel of land in 2020 to Dorina Joletha Williams without publishing notice of its intent to sale or soliciting bids. Capron alleges town officials transferred funds raised to pay their water bill and moved them from one bank to a new account opened at another bank.
"The new claim that we're making is that those were fraudulent transfers intended to take assets out of the town that could have been used to satisfy its liability to Ray," Capron said. "What is also new, of course, is that we're not going after the town for those, we're going after the people to whom they were transferred."
Calls to Mayor Leanette Hutchison and Trustees Ecle Love and Eloise Greer were not answered.
Capron alleges the town "did not receive reasonably equivalent value" for the land it sold. The sale, he alleges, was undertaken "with the intent to hinder, delay and defraud creditors of Boynton" four days after his client's judgment was filed.
"They're dodging us — we offered to get on a payment plan with them and set up terms that would include money being held in trust and returned to them if their appeal was successful," Capron said. "They offered something like $500 a month, and you know Mr. Allen just isn't a young enough man to be that patient."
Other than the town officials and the recipient of the Williams parcel, others named in the lawsuit include Leonard Lang, Felicia A. King, Doris Lang, and Robert M. Lang Sr., aka John Lang, aka John John Lang.
