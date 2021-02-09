A Boynton man was arrested in Oklahoma City in relation to an October 2020 homicide in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Diontre D. Lang, 22, was taken into custody by Fayetteville police, Oklahoma City police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office on Saturday at a bar where he was getting ready to perform as a disc jockey under the name of SmokeDollaz.
Lang is wanted in connection with the death of a 15-year-old whose body was found on a road outside of Fayetteville by the Washington County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21.
He is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.
