Boynton man awaits extradition to Arkansas on murder complaint

A Boynton man has been arrested in Oklahoma City in relation to an October 2020 homicide in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Diontre Dwayne Lang, 22, was taken into custody by Fayetteville police, Oklahoma City police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office on Saturday at a bar where he was getting ready to perform as a disc jockey under the name of SmokeDollaz.
Lang is wanted in Arkansas in connection with the death of a 15-year-old whose body was found on a road outside of Fayetteville by the Washington County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21. Arkansas authorities are not releasing the name of the teen.
Lang remains jailed in Oklahoma City and is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.
Police believe the crime took place outside a gas station in Fayetteville, and that the boy's body was discovered the next day.
Following several months of investigating the boy's death, a capital murder arrest warrant was issued for Lang on Feb. 4.
Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said he believes the shooting was a drug deal gone bad. He said the victim died as the result of a gun shot.
“It’s an ongoing investigation," Sgt. Murphy said. "The detectives are going to keep working on it even though someone is in jail. There is a lot of work being done on this case. Thousands of more hours to put into it to put it all together, but it definitely is nice to get someone behind bars.”
Murphy said that because it's an ongoing investigation, he could not comment as to whether a weapon has been recovered.
In 2018, Lang pleaded guilty in Muskogee County District Court to unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He received four concurrent 10-year deferred sentences and was fined $1,600.
Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett says Lang has been charged with capital murder. He will appear in court when he is back in Washington County.
Kathryn Gilker and Casey Frizzell of KFSM in Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Arkansas, contributed to this story.
