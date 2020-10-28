A Boynton man was found guilty by a jury of lewd molestation, states a release from District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Leonard Thomas Lang, 71, was charged in April 2019 in Muskogee County District Court after he was accused of abusing a juvenile between October 2016 and September 2018. According to the court documents, Lang touched the victim's breasts and made "statements to the victim, who was under 16 at the time, about her being raped when she was naked or changing clothes."
Lang's trial lasted two days. Jurors recommended he serve eight years in prison. He was found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery with which he was charged.
Lang was taken into custody. His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
