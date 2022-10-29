Boynton man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Boynton man was injured when he drove off Oklahoma 16 and rolled the vehicle, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Timothy Pickard, 34, was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Thursday, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. approximately 3 miles east of Beggs in Okmulgee County. Pickard was driving a 2006 Jeep Cherokee eastbound when he drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled over approximately four times before coming to rest on its wheels. A defective vehicle was listed as the cause of the collision. Pickard was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
