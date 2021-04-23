A Boynton man will serve an eight-year sentence in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after being sentenced Friday in Muskogee County District Court.
Leonard Thomas Lang, 71, was found guilty of abusing a juvenile between October 2016 and September 2018. According to the court documents, Lang touched the victim's breasts and made "statements to the victim, who was under 16 at the time, about her being raped when she was naked or changing clothes."
Lang was originally charged in April 2019 with one count of lewd molestation. In July, those charges were amended to include two counts of sexual battery. He was found guilty by a jury in October 2020 of lewd molestation. Jurors found him not guilty on the sexual battery charges.
